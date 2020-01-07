Home

After a short but courageous battle with her cherished family at her side, Rosalie went to be with her Lord on Sunday, January 5, 2019, at the Ross Memorial Hospital, in her 77th year. Beloved wife of the late Murray Edgar (2013). Dear mother of Joanne (Richard Clark), Janice (Marc Leclair) and Angela. Loving grandma of Eve and Olivia Faulkner. Sister of Shirley (Elmer Bowins). Aunt of Kim (Gary Swain), Sherry (Alan Boyd), Vergel Evans (Anne Marie), and Zelema (Ron Levy). Sister-in-law of Norma (Rae Junkin). She will be remembered by her many great nieces, nephews and cousins. The family of Rosalie Edgar will receive friends at the JARDINE FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION & TRIBUTE CENTRE, 8 Princes' St. W., Fenelon Falls, on Thursday evening from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m and on Friday, January 10, 2010 at Trentside Baptist Church, 80 Colborne Street, Fenelon Falls, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service in the sanctuary at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place in the spring at Verulam Cemetery, Bobcaygeon. If desired memorial donations to the Community Care Kawartha Lakes would be greatly appreciated. To leave an on-line condolence, make a donation or share a story please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com
