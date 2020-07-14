Rose passed peacefully July 8, 2020 at Fairhaven Home in her 101st year, after living a full and beautiful life. She was born in Garson, Manitoba on the family homestead in the house built by her parents, which is still standing today. She met her future husband, Bill Gouglas whose family homesteaded north of Garson at one of the local dance halls. They decided to move to Toronto where they were married in 1949. She worked in sewing factories in both Winnipeg and Toronto along with other strong women of her generation. Many of these women became lifelong friends. She eventually started to work at George Brown College teaching industrial sewing as a new skill to many women and men. Rose had many interests: gardening, knitting, sewing, bowling, cooking (she was famous for her polish pierogies and cabbage rolls) and caring for her family. She and Bill put many miles on several different vehicles over the years travelling all across Canada and the United States reconnecting with friends and family. A big thank you to all who attended her beautiful 100th birthday party last year, where she enjoyed the company of her best friends and relatives. Our family is very grateful and we want to thank the staff at Fairhaven for their care and support of Rose over the past 4 years. Their compassion and personal touch with our mom was seen by us and felt by Rose. She was a caring and wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She leaves to mourn her daughter Geri, her son David (Mary), her grandchildren Michael, Daniela and Adam Gouglas and Stephanie (Ryan) and Derek Hibbert. She adored her great-grandsons Riker and Wesley Hottot and looked forward to their visits at Fairhaven and the drawings they left behind. She also leaves to mourn her brother-in-law John (Eve), sisters-in-law Bertha, Rose and Jean plus and an abundance of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Bill (2016) her parents John and Bernice Dominik, siblings Mary Banas, John and Louis Dominik. A private family service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Thornhill at a later date. If desired, donations to Fairhaven Foundation would be appreciated by the family and may be made through DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME with whom, the arrangements have been entrusted.