Our family is deeply saddened, as we had to say goodbye to our Mom, Rose Park, on May 22, 2020. Mom passed peacefully at Lakeview Manor, Beaverton, Ontario, which had been her home for 8 years. Rosella Clara Park (nee Hurren), was born on March 13, 1935. The Hurren Family, Bert and Mary and their children, Ernest (deceased), Helen, Mom, Gerald (deceased) and Phyllis, farmed at various locations in Brock Township. Their family attended Wilfrid United Church and this is where Rose met Bryce. Rose and Bryce married, and lived in Wilfrid on "Park Hill," sharing 53 years together. (Bryce predeceased Rose, March 2007.) They had two daughters, Kathy (David) Flamino, and Margaret Rose (Pete) Pederson. Mom enjoyed expressing her love for everyone by shopping for special articles that she thought would come in "handy" someday. Her Grandchildren, Lisa, Krystle, Heather, and Brad Pederson, and Erik and Angela Flamino looked forward to the many special treats, and the special little gifts that Mom lovingly took the time to find for them. Mom loved to "give" and "treat" people. We will miss her quiet and gentle nature, and the love and happiness that she surrounded our family with. Her daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family and friends were all touched by Rose's life, and her "Spirit of Kindness". A private family interment was held. A "Celebration of Life" Service will be scheduled at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations in memory of Rose, can be made to Brock Community Care, Lakeview Manor Residents Council, or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 4, 2020.