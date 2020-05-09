Peacefully on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 at the PRHC at the age of 75. Beloved husband of the late Carol Ellen Truchan. Loving father of Cameron (Kristina Potter). Very proud grandfather of Cian. Dear brother of Rick (Mary Grace). Ross was greatly loved and will be missed by all his family and friends. Ross was an elementary school teacher for 30 years and took much pride in educating young minds. Cremation entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society in memory of his late wife Carol Truchan. Condolences may be left at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 9, 2020.