Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the age of 84 on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Kingston General Hospital after a sudden brief battle with cancer. Jay is lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Sylvia (nee Phenner), his daughters Candace-Anne (Gerry), Mikaela-Marie and Jodi-Lynn (Chris), his grandchildren James, Jaden, Jaxen, and Matthew, and his extended family and many close friends. Fondly remembered by his loving sister Susan from Orillia. Predeceased by his parents Edna May and William, and brother Dennis (Denny). Jay enjoyed many years at the cottage on Crystal Lake with family and friends. He loved being outside and caring for his family in the best way he could, by cooking for them. His annual July BBQ Ribfest will be dearly missed by friends and family alike. Thanks and gratitude are extended to the doctors and nurses of Kingston General Hospital for their care and compassion for Jay. Friends and family will be received at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen St. Bobcaygeon on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, visitation is limited to a specific number of visitors at a time. ONLY THOSE WITH AN APPOINTMENT WILL BE ALLOWED IN. TO SECURE A DESIGNATED TIME TO PAY YOUR RESPECTS, PLEASE BOOK ONLINE at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
. All visitors must remain in their cars in our parking lot and only come to the front door of the funeral home at their designated time. Everyone must wear a mask. If desired, memorial donations may be made to SickKids Hospital. Donations may be made or condolences shared by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705-738-3222.