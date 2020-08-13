1/1
Roy Bassett
July 6, 1932 - August 5, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Roy. Beloved husband of Joan of 66 years. Cherished father of Maria (John), Andrea (Paul), Linda, Donna (Bryan). Loved papa of seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Survived by his brother Don (Sue) and predeceased by siblings Mary, Valerie, and Geoff. Loved by many nieces and nephews. Proud member of the 9th Lancers U.K., Retired staff sergeant of the Toronto Police Force. A member of the Scarborough Masonic Lodge for 60 years. Cremation has taken place as per his wishes. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dialysis Unit at Ross Memorial Hospital. Celebration of life to follow at a later date. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com. Roy will be terribly missed, until we meet again.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre
19 Moose Road
Lindsay, ON K9V 0A2
705-324-1988
