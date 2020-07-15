In loving memory of Roy David McGregor Roy David McGregor Passed away on July 9, 2020, in his home as he wanted to. This man was a provider to his son and his many relatives He would help support them throughout their lives this man will spend his last dollar to fix a sister's car or provide her or him with transportation and go without necessities for himself just to be sure that he or she could get the necessities she or he needed for their children. This man would provide for nieces and nephews with the same love and support as his own children- room and board necessities of life in their time of need. This man will go over and above to protect his family and love them just the same even when they don't talk to him for many years or only contact him when they themselves are in need and he would not judge. This man only wanted one thing in life, to be his own person for no one to take pity upon him and to be remembered for who he was but not what he became. This man did what he wanted, when he wanted, and for who he wanted and never let others cloud his opinion or judgement of others. This man was my father, my friend, and the man who taught me to be a man and protected me until the day he died. The stories and memories cherished with this man will forever be in my heart and never forgotten. I only hope that I can be half the man that you were dad and take with me your ability for forgiveness to others. I only hope that you and uncle Ronnie are up there enjoying a Molson Export together and looking down.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store