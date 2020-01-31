Home

Roy William ALDRED

passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 27, 2020 in his 87th year. Son of the late Stanley and Myrtle Aldred. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (née Elliott). Loving father of Wayne (Irene), Penny, and Tim (Kathy). Grandfather of Joel, Jamie, Joshua, Nicholas, and Dylan, Great-Grandfather of Aleesia, James, and Ian. Brother of the late Marguereite (survived by George Clarke), and the late Gladys (survived by Fred Christie). Family and friends were invited to the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay for a time of visitation on Sunday, February 2nd from 3:00p.m. until 5:00p.m. A Funeral Service took place on Monday, February 3rd with visitation from 11:00a.m. until time of service in the Chapel at 1:00p.m. Interment followed at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay. If desired, memorial donations to SickKids Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through the funeral home or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 31, 2020
