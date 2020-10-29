1/1
Rudolph Arthur "Rudy" SOLOMON
Passed away peacefully, at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, October 19, 2020 in his 88th year. Rudy, beloved husband of Ruth Solomon (nee-Harding), loving father of Sandra Adair (Steve Adair), Tracy Solomon and Dean Solomon (Jennifer Elliott). Cherished grandpa of Samantha and Christopher Adair (Jaclyn Brown), Emma Lewis (Crispin Lewis) and Sarah and Anna Solomon. Predeceased by his parents Louis and Elizabeth Solomon-Marko (nee Oslach) and his grandson Dalton Solomon. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by fellow realtors, neighbours, friends, associations, organizations and the Westmount Bible Chapel community. Arrangements entrusted to the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street. In lieu of flowers, donations to Gideons International or P.R.H.C Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.comstockkaye.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 29, 2020.
October 24, 2020
May God bless and comfort you and your family in this time of sorrow. I have fond memories of interactions with Rudy and Ruth. Like you, I look forward to that day when we will meet again.
Laura King
Friend
October 23, 2020
I had several business dealings with Rudy while I worked at Century 21. Always such a kind gentleman. My sincerest condolences to Ruth , Dean and all Rudy's family. May he RIP
Colleen Sandison
Coworker
October 23, 2020
Dear Ruth and family - we offer our sympathy to all of you at this time of sorrow. We do we rejoice however that we do not sorrow as those who have no hope. Absent from the body and present with the Lord. There will be a reunion some day - maybe soon.
We have fond memories from years gone by - with love Gary and Gloria

Gary McBride
Family
