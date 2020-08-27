Passed away peacefully at her home in Lindsay on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the age of 83. She is survived by her brothers Paul (Gail) and Bill, and predeceased by siblings Joseph and Trudi. Ruth will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her best friend and long time caregiver, Donna Kiddell. Ruth will be remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. In keeping with Ruth's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay (705-328-2721) or online at www.mackeys.ca
