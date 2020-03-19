|
passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Ruth (Smith) Lillico of Lindsay and formerly of Woodville in her 79th year was the beloved wife of the late Cliff Lillico. Loved mother of Ted (Kim) Lillico and Kathy (Tim) Aldred. Survived by her grandchildren Hope Gorrill (Jesse), Katie and Tyler Lillico. Sister of Bev (Bob) Day, Robert (Gail) Smith and Roy (Dianne) Smith. Predeceased by her parents John and Isabel (Cameron) Smith. Sister-in-law of Doreen (Earlby) Snoddon. Ruth will be missed by her dear companion Frank Workman. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to family and friends who supported their mother over the past several years. A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations in memory of Ruth to Woodville United Church or a would be greatly appreciated by the family. Service arrangements entrusted to Mangan Funeral Home, Beaverton. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 19, 2020