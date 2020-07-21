1/1
Ruth Eleanor Henry
Passed away at Ross Memorial Hospital on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Henry and loving mother to Cathy and Don Barber of Fenelon Falls, Janice and Terry Redmond of Airdrie Alberta and Shelley and Glenn Lewis of Springfield, Missouri. Predeceased by her daughter Edith (Roger Lucas). Cherished grandmother of Julie, Stephanie, Ryan, Jeremy, Luke, Roger, Meagan, Danielle and Jessica and proud great-grandmother to Ella, Tessa, Madison, Hazel, Charlie and Kailani. Daughter of the late Russel and Edith Archer. Dear sister of Dale (Noreen) Archer and Donalda Graham. Sister-in-law of Jeannette Archer and predeceased by Hilda Poulsom, Allan and Vivian Archer and Claire Archer. Also remembered by sister-in-law Doreen Nicholls and brother-in-law Allen Henry. A private family service to be held at the Jardine Funeral Home, Cremation & Tribute Centre, 8 Princes` St. West, Fenelon Falls with a graveside service at Zion-Fenelon Cemetery. Memorial donations to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Lindsay or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by her family. On line condolences, video condolences or memorial donations please visit www.jardinefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jardine Funeral Home
8 Princes' Street West
Fenelon Falls, ON K0M 1N0
(705) 887-3130
