1/1
Ruth Ellen JONES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Fenelon Court Long Term Care Facility on November 7, 2020. Ruth Jones, in her 99th year, beloved wife of the late Clifford James Jones (1991). Dear mother of Ross (late Jeanette 2014) and Marilyn Falls (Wayne). Loving grandmother of Heather Jones (Jeremy Levely), Matthew Jones, Ryan Jones (Saba), Jonathan Falls (Kristen) and Ian Falls (Amy). Lovingly remembered by 7 great grandchildren, Natasha, Breyden, Trey, Emily, Amelia, Cole and Jack. Predeceased by sister Margaret King, brother Gilbert Rodgers, and brother in law Eli Jones and sister in law Stella Bowen. Survived by sister in law Elsie Jones. Fondly remembered by several nieces and nephews. Dearest friend of Teddy Furter. Private Family Interment at Eden Cemetery at a later date. If desired donations can be made to Fenelon Court Residence Fund (Music Program), Ross Memorial Hospital Palliative Care or charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jardine Funeral Home
8 Princes' Street West
Fenelon Falls, ON K0M 1N0
(705) 887-3130
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jardine Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved