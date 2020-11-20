Peacefully at Fenelon Court Long Term Care Facility on November 7, 2020. Ruth Jones, in her 99th year, beloved wife of the late Clifford James Jones (1991). Dear mother of Ross (late Jeanette 2014) and Marilyn Falls (Wayne). Loving grandmother of Heather Jones (Jeremy Levely), Matthew Jones, Ryan Jones (Saba), Jonathan Falls (Kristen) and Ian Falls (Amy). Lovingly remembered by 7 great grandchildren, Natasha, Breyden, Trey, Emily, Amelia, Cole and Jack. Predeceased by sister Margaret King, brother Gilbert Rodgers, and brother in law Eli Jones and sister in law Stella Bowen. Survived by sister in law Elsie Jones. Fondly remembered by several nieces and nephews. Dearest friend of Teddy Furter. Private Family Interment at Eden Cemetery at a later date. If desired donations can be made to Fenelon Court Residence Fund (Music Program), Ross Memorial Hospital Palliative Care or charity of your choice
.