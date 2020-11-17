Peacefully at Victoria Manor Nursing Home in Lindsay on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Ruth (nee Webster) Hetherington, age 91 years, was the beloved wife of the late Murray Hetherington (2019). Daughter of the late Russell (1979) and Rosetta Webster (1976). Dear mother of Julia (Anne), James (Sheila), and David (Beth). Loving grandmother of Danielle and Angélique Bédard, Kaitlyn (Josh Lindberg), Alexi (Mike Macchione), Leanne and Hillary Hetherington and great-grandmother of Aurora. Ruth is pre-deceased by her brother Murray Webster (1987) and will be fondly remembered by his children, Holly Ives, Anne Fairman and Donna Webster. The family of Ruth Hetherington will wait until July 5th, 2021 to celebrate her life but also her 92nd birthday at Fenelon Falls Cemetery with a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. If desired, memorial donations to Salvation Army Fenelon Falls Food Bank are welcomed. To leave an on-line condolence, make a donation, share a photo or story please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com
A very special thank you for the VAGA staff at Victoria Manor Nursing Home. Your care and compassion these last few months has not gone unnoticed