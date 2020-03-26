Home

Ruth Jean SLOAN

Ruth Jean SLOAN Obituary
Passed away with family by her side on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Hospice Peterborough. Ruth Sloan of Lakefield in her 87th year. Loved and remembered by her children Bonnie Sloan of Peterborough, Margaret Carveth of Dawson Creek, B.C., and David Sloan of Lakefield; grandchildren Laura, Josh, Madison and Emma and by her three great-grandchildren. Survived by her brother Joe Todd. Predeceased by her parents John and Catherene Todd and husband Spike Sloan. Cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will be held at a later date. Friends may send condolences or make donations to Hospice Peterborough by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 26, 2020
