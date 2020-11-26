1/1
Ruth Noftle
It is with great sadness that the family of Ruth Lynn Noftle announce her passing after a brief battle with cancer. Ruth passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12th, 2020, at the age of 61 years. She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 40 years, Wayne, and their children, Amy (Ernest) and John (Sarah). Ruth will also be forever remembered by her six grandchildren, Madeline, Sam, Ben, Connor, Leo, and Norah, and by her siblings Keith, Debra, Shirley, Tom, Laura, and Jim. She was predeceased by her sister Karen, her mother Madeline, and her father, Wallace. Ruth will be missed by her mother and father in law, Mildred and Ron Noftle, and her many friends and co-workers. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, and in keeping with Ruth's wishes, a celebration of life will be restricted to a very small number of family members. A private memorial Facebook group (Memorial for Ruth Noftle) has been set up so that all of those she touched may pay their respects and contribute in a meaningful manner. In place of flowers, those who wish to do so may donate to the Kawartha Lakes Public Library in Ruth's memory. If you wish to make a donation to the library in Ruth's memory, please contact the library office at 705 324 9411 ext 1291 and speak to Lynne. Or, mail your donation: cheques can be made out to "Kawartha Lakes Public Library" and mailed to the library at P.O. Box 9000, 190 Kent Street West, Lindsay, Ontario, K9V 2Y6.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 26, 2020.
