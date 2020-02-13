|
It is with fond memories that we say goodbye to Ruth Stephen, who passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Peterborough Hospice. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, cat mother and friend. Ruth was born on January 10, 1935 in Toronto, to her parents Mildred Corner and Arthur Hartwick. Ruth is survived by her loving husband of 67 years Bruce. When driving around Peterborough give a friendly wave when you see the Bruth license plate on the roads. Ruth is survived by her four children: Lynn, Christine (Dan), Sharon, Robert (Janet), and her grandchildren: Brooke, Carissa (deceased), Kelly, Christine (Ryan), Matthew (Hayley), Andrew, Jaymes (Lorisa), Caitlin, Holly, Dominik, and Elva Mae. Ruth will be remembered as a dynamic, effervescent, fun-loving and good humoured person with a love for her family, cats, a good laugh, a good deal, and life itself. To celebrate Ruth's life we will be holding a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, we respectfully request donations to Peterborough Hospice or the in her honour. Online Book of Condolence may be signed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 13, 2020