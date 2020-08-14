Friends and family of Ruth Thompson, (original owner of Thompson's Ready-To-Wear) who passed away on April 2, 2020, are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. The celebration will take place with her family on the lawn at her former home at 115 Bolton St., Bobcaygeon in a visitation format. COVID-19 protocols will be in place: capacity will be limited to 100 throughout visitation time, masks are mandatory, maintaining 2 metre physical distancing, and guests will be required to leave their information for contact tracing. Ruth's family thanks all those who earlier expressed their thoughtful condolences and shared their memories.



