1/1
Ruth Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Friends and family of Ruth Thompson, (original owner of Thompson's Ready-To-Wear) who passed away on April 2, 2020, are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. The celebration will take place with her family on the lawn at her former home at 115 Bolton St., Bobcaygeon in a visitation format. COVID-19 protocols will be in place: capacity will be limited to 100 throughout visitation time, masks are mandatory, maintaining 2 metre physical distancing, and guests will be required to leave their information for contact tracing. Ruth's family thanks all those who earlier expressed their thoughtful condolences and shared their memories.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved