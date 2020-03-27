Home

Fallis & Shields Funeral Home
35 King Street West
Millbrook, ON L0A 1G0
705-932-5300
Ryan D. SUTCLIFFE Obituary
Peacefully after a lengthy illness, at his home in Pontypool, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the age of 63. Ryan Sutcliffe was the beloved partner of Nancy Read. Loving father of Donald (Daniella Boerhof) and Tyler (Ashley). Loved Pa to Anna and Tyson. Dear brother to Shawn, Warren and Sherry Sutcliffe. Beloved son of Alma and the late Donald Sutcliffe. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Ryan, donations to St. Elizabeth Health Care would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 27, 2020
