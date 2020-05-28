The family of Ryan Roberts are heartbroken with the sudden passing of Ryan at this home in Kanata, Ontario. Ryan served with the Welsh Guard in the British army in Ireland, Bosnia and Iraq. He saw a lot of the world before coming home to stay. Ryan settled in Kanata, taking a position with Mainstreet Community Services. Ryan will be sadly missed by his mom Eileen and dad Neil, his sister Carrie and brother-in-law Jim Ivison, his nieces Morgan and Paige, great-nieces Hanna and Brooklyn, his aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to mainstreetcommunityservices.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 28, 2020.