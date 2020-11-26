1/1
Samuel David Wicks
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Samuel David Wicks on November 2, 2020 at the age of 44. Sam will be dearly missed by his children; not only for being a devoted Father; but for the genuine, kind-hearted, humorous man that he was. Samuel is predeceased by his parents Robert John David Wicks and Valerie Irene Wicks (nee Kent). Lovingly remembered by his children Valarie and Savannah (Jessica), Preston (Christa). Dear brother of Gary, Anna, Mark, Nick, Dan (Melanie) and Josh. He is predeceased in death by his siblings Rachel Wicks, Warren Jay Harris, and Robert Kent Wicks. Sam will be lovingly remembered, and dearly missed by his many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Donations in memory of Sam may be made to an education fund for his children to TD Canada Trust with the following information: Account # 6570995 Institution #004 Transit #28242. Donations may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home via cheque only or through any TD Canada branch. In keeping with Sam's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay (705-328-2721). Online condolences can be made at www.mackeys.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
705.328.2721
