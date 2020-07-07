1/1
Sandra Ann (Sandy) Blackmore
Peacefully at home on Monday, July 6, 2020. Sandy Blackmore, age 73 years, loving wife of the late John Blackmore. Dear mother of Debbie Blackmore, Jenny Blackmore, Pauline (Cory Campbell) and April Blackmore. Loving Nana to Alyssa (Jay) and Andrew Graham, Ashley and Scott (Jade) Sheehey and Cara and Jessica Campbell. Dear great-grandmother of Riley, Meah, Halle, Alliyah and Hunter. Daughter of the late Melvyn and Doris Reid. Step daughter of the late Henry and Hazel Cripps of Acton, Ont. Sister of Brenda (Gary Ellis) of Rockwood. Sister-in-law of Terry, Rodney, Blackmore and Susie Ackerley. Dear aunt to Todd, Tracy and Steve Ellis. Remembered by nieces and nephews Candice, Josh, Christine, Stephanie, Jordan and Amber. A private family service was held at the Jardine Funeral Home, Fenelon Falls. Donations to Burnt River Firefighter's Association or Burnt River Community Centre would be appreciated. Online condolences, video condolences or memorial donations can be made at www.jardinefuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 7, 2020.
