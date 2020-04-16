|
|
Passed away peacefully at the P.R.H.C. on Thursday April 9, 2020. Sandy Pearcy of Norwood in her 77th year. Born in Peterborough January 19, 1943, daughter of the late Roy and Dorothy Mathews, sister and close friend to Dayle Mathews of Peterborough. Sandy will be greatly missed by her husband of 54 years, Doug Pearcy. Sandy and Doug have been residents of Norwood since September 1969. Lovingly remembered by her two sons Troy of Lakefield and Glenn of Kingston, Troy's wife Cathy and their three children Danielle, Jessica and Matthew. Sandy enjoyed a very busy life as a supportive wife, a devoted mother, a loving grandmother, a caring sister, an excellent homemaker and a passionate hockey mom. She was a great support to her husband Doug in business, and the many organizations to which they were dedicated. Sandy was blessed with many great friends throughout her life. The family is so very thankful for the help and assistance of these many friends in her time of need. The family would like to thank all of the Doctors, Nurses, and PSW's involved in Sandy's care and to all who called, emailed and visited during her time of illness. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, NORWOOD CHAPEL, 36 Queen Street, Norwood, Ontario, K0L 2V0. Due to the current pandemic crisis, a Celebration of Sandy's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Norwood or the Norwood Lions Club as expressions of sympathy. Friends may send condolences or make donations by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-639-5322.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 16, 2020