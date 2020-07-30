"By-Law Betty" ~ after a lengthy battle with cancer and family by her side, we lost our Sarah on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Toronto General Hospital. Loving wife and best friend of Jeff Worth for 17 years. Best Mom in the world to Grace and Olivia. Cherished daughter of Chris and Vicki Campbell, sister of Katie Campbell and auntie of Taylor Evans. Sarah will also be remembered and missed by her grandmother Jean Campbell and her many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her grandparents Percy "Jigger" and Ann Northey as well as Guard Campbell. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of Vicki and Chris Campbell, 9 Ameila St., Pontypool on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1:00 - 5:00 pm. Face masks will be mandatory and social distancing rules must be followed please. In memory of Sarah, a trust fund will be set up for Grace and Olivia. Check online for details to come. Condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
.