Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre
19 Moose Road
Lindsay, ON K9V 0A2
705-324-1988
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah MARION
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah MARION

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loving wife of Kingsley Marion (predeceased). Loving mother of George, Linda, Stephen and Michele. Grandmother of Jason, Jeffrey, Holly, Michael, Joshua, Joshua, Jacob, Kyle and Kayla, and great-grandmother to her beloved nine great-grandchildren. She will be missed and remembered forever by all her family, extended family and many friends. Family and friends are invited to Lakeland Funeral & Cremation Centre, 19 Moose Road, Lindsay on Saturday, January 25th from 12:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Service in the chapel at 12:30 p.m. Reception to follow. If desired, donations in memory of Sarah to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes, or Alzheimer Society Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated by the family. www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -