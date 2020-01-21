|
Loving wife of Kingsley Marion (predeceased). Loving mother of George, Linda, Stephen and Michele. Grandmother of Jason, Jeffrey, Holly, Michael, Joshua, Joshua, Jacob, Kyle and Kayla, and great-grandmother to her beloved nine great-grandchildren. She will be missed and remembered forever by all her family, extended family and many friends. Family and friends are invited to Lakeland Funeral & Cremation Centre, 19 Moose Road, Lindsay on Saturday, January 25th from 12:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Service in the chapel at 12:30 p.m. Reception to follow. If desired, donations in memory of Sarah to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes, or Alzheimer Society Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated by the family. www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 21, 2020