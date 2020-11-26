It is with great sadness that the family of Scott David Brown announce his sudden passing Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in a farm accident at the age of 42. Scott leaves behind his wife Amanda and three children, Sarah, Heidi and Lauren. Scott was a loving son and stepson to his parents David Brown and stepmom Cathy Brown and mom Yvonne Stokes (predeceased) and stepdad Bill Stokes. His sister Karen, (Andrew) Frain and his five stepbrothers Brian (Tina) Dick, Jeff, (Sarah) Dick, Graham, (Fissan) Dick, James Stokes (Michelle) and Adam (Megan) Stokes will all miss him dearly. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Born January 19, 1978 he attended H.W. Knight Public School, Cannington then moved to Lindsay where he went to Leslie Frost P.S., Central Senior P.S. and LCVI. Scott was raised on the 1st of Thorah on the home farm that eventually became his place of business. He was partners in agriculture with his Dad Dave and stepbrother Brian. (D.S & B Farms) Scott enjoyed curling and belonged to The Beaverton Curling Club where he spent some time on the executive as well, he curled at the Lindsay Curling Club. Scott was and is, well loved and respected for his kindness, thoughtfulness, intelligence, easy banter and quiet ways. He will be greatly missed by his large family and many friends and most of all Amanda, Sarah, Heidi and Lauren. We are very grateful for all the love and support we have received during this difficult time. If so desired memorial donations in memory of Scott to the Canadian Liver Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcome at www.manganfuneralhome.com