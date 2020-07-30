Passed away unexpectedly at the Ross Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the age of 43. Scott leaves behind his four beautiful children Kadyn, Seth, Gracie, and Jaxon. He is survived by his loving parents Bruce and Cheryl Goble, his sister Pam (Paul Sidey), his brother Chris, he is predeceased by his brother Kevin. Scott will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place and there will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to Diabetes Canada or the Kidney Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca
.