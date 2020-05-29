Shari Joanne Foster
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shari's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Shari Joanne Foster announces her passing after a brief illness, on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Ross Memorial Hospital. Shari will be lovingly remembered by her partner, Rodney Blackmore and her children, Melodie (Dave) and Ruthie (Bryan), stepchildren Christine (Ryan) and Stephanie (Brandon). Shari will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Brett, Joshua, Benjamin, Natalie, Quinnton and Cammi. She will be fondly remembered by her extended family and close friends. Her memory remains forever in our hearts. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Ross Memorial Hospital Dialysis Unit or Kidney Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, Lindsay. www.mackeys.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
705.328.2721
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved