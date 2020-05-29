It is with great sadness that the family of Shari Joanne Foster announces her passing after a brief illness, on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Ross Memorial Hospital. Shari will be lovingly remembered by her partner, Rodney Blackmore and her children, Melodie (Dave) and Ruthie (Bryan), stepchildren Christine (Ryan) and Stephanie (Brandon). Shari will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Brett, Joshua, Benjamin, Natalie, Quinnton and Cammi. She will be fondly remembered by her extended family and close friends. Her memory remains forever in our hearts. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Ross Memorial Hospital Dialysis Unit or Kidney Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, Lindsay. www.mackeys.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 29, 2020.