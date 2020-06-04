Sharon Yvonne SHEARER
At Newmarket on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Sharon (Hartwick) Shearer of Beaverton, beloved wife of Tom Shearer. Loved mother of Mark (Christine) and Ricky; grandmother of Jacob, Mackenzie and Maddox; great-grandmother of Eden. Sister of Brenda (Wayne) Thaxter and Valerie Hanlon. Predeceased by her parents Arthur and Evelyn (Cook) Hartwick and her stepmother Maye (Marks) Hartwick. Aunt of April, Jaime, Katy, Tim, Amanda and Patrick. Due to Covid19 regulations no funeral / memorial service will be held at this time. If so desired memorial donations in memory of Sharon, to Beacan Presbyterian Church, would be greatly appreciated by the family. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff of Beaverton Medical Centre, especially Dodie, the visiting nurses, her friends and colleagues at Lakeview Manor. Service arrangements entrusted to Mangan Funeral Home, Beaverton 705-426-5777. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com

Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 4, 2020.
