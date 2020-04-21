Home

Highland Park Funeral Centre
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
Shawn Robert William BENNETT

Suddenly at his residence on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the age of 38. Beloved father of Madilyn and stepfather of Robin. Cherished son of Bob and Sharon (nee Bonner). Loving brother of Chrissie. Caring uncle of Bryson. Shawn was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. There was a Private Graveside Service held at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. In memory of Shawn donations to the would be appreciated by the family, and can be made through the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 21, 2020
