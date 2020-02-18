|
Macpherson, Sheena Margaret Peacefully on February 7, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre in her 90th year. Loving sister to the late Connie Macpherson (2013) and to her late brother John Macpherson (1938). Devoted daughter to the late (Malcolm Duncan) Callum Macpherson (1954) and (Alexandreena) Lexie (nee Robertson) Macpherson (1982). Sheena will be missed by her "special loving supportive cousins" living in Kitchener Ontario, England, Scotland, Australia and the United States, and will be fondly remembered by her Peterborough friends and neighbours. A Celebration of Life with reception following will be held at Applewood Retirement Residence, 1500 Lansdowne Street West, Peterborough K9J 6R4 at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday February 27th, 2020. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the "Ladies Auxiliary Branch 52" of The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 52, 1550 Lansdowne Street West, Peterborough, K9J 2A2, 705-745-6361. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkay.com. A grateful thank you to all those who so compassionately supported and cared for Sheena over the last two years including those at Applewood Retirement Residence, Peterborough Regional Health Centre and Community Health Care.
