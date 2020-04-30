|
Peacefully, on April 20th, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Beloved mother to Marc and his husband Sander and John and his wife Laura. Loving Nana to Delaney and Mackenna. Cherished sister to her twin, the late Donald Walker and his wife Joanne. Treasured sister and best friend, to Carol and her husband Mike Towns. Shirley will be lovingly missed by her nieces, Cathy, Sarah and Andrea as well as many extended family members and dear friends. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the palliative team, both at home and in hospital, for their loving care and compassion. A celebration of life, to remember Shirley, will be held when everyone can be together. Donations can be made, in Shirley's memory, to Saint Elizabeth Foundation. www.saintelizabeth.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 30, 2020