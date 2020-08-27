1/1
Shirley Clarice Smith Sheppard Barfett
Passed away suddenly at Ross Memorial Hospital. She is predeceased by her loving husband Warren, her parents Anastacia and Frederick Sheppard, and her many siblings. Shirley leaves behind her loving children Sharon Barfett Charles and Wayne Barfett, her grandchildren Christine (Rod) Charles, Tim Barfett Charles, Tammy Barfett Charles, Kerry-Ann (Sean) Charles Norris, John (Leanne) Charles, Tara Walker and Warren Barfett. She also leaves behind her 16 great-grandchildren who she thought the world of. A private service is taking place at the Kirkfield cemetary on Thursday, August 27th. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. I heard your voice in the wind today and I turned to see your face; The warmth of the wind caressed me as I stood silently in place. I felt your touch in the sun today as its warmth filled the sky; I closed my eyes for your embrace and my spirit soared high. I saw your eyes in the window pane as I watched the falling rain; It seemed as each raindrop fell it quietly said your name. I held you close in my heart today it made me feel complete; You may have died...but you are not gone you will always be a part of me. As long as the sun shines... the wind blows... the rain falls... You will live on inside of me forever for that is all my heart knows.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
