Entered into rest at in Lindsay Sunday March 8, 2020 at the age of 77. Shirley Brasier was the beloved wife of the late Gordon Erwin of Lindsay. Daughter of the late Dick and Doris Brasier (nee Ranson). Loving sister-in-law of Noreen Brasier, Linda Brasier, Gwyneth Robertson and Eunice Erwin. Predeceased by her brothers Jim and Murray Brasier and brothers and sisters in law Ross Erwin, Roberta Erwin, Lachlan Robertson, Eileen and Paul Patry and Leonard Erwin. Shirley will be sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews from both Brasier and Erwin families. Mrs. Erwin will be resting at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay on Thursday March 12th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. and at Celebrations, 35 Lindsay Street South on Friday, March 13th, 2020 from 10:00 am till time of funeral service at 11:00 am. Following the reception, interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay. Expressions of sympathy to Ross Memorial Hospital or an organization of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 12, 2020