Shirley HETHERINGTON

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shirley on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 with family by her side at Hospice Peterborough at the age of 53 years. Wife of Gordon. Loving mother of Michaela, Katie and Jesse. Beloved daughter of Rick and Donna Stark. Cherished sister of Greg (Patti), Chad (Tammy), Tracy Grier (Jamie) and sister-in-law of the late Deane Stark. Dear daughter-in-law of Blake Hetherington and the late Loretta. Aunt Shirley will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and their extended families. Shirley will be ever remembered for her passion for her horses especially, Dominion, Treasure, Nacho and Shilo. The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Morelli for her care and compassion of Shirley. In keeping with Shirley's wishes a cremation has taken place and a private family interment took place at ROSEMOUNT MEMORIAL GARDENS. In memory of Shirley, donations to Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
