1/
Shirley Irene SCHELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHELL, Shirley Irene, in her 74th year entered peacefully into rest at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Predeceased by her husband David Ernest Schell, survived by her sons Warren and William and her daughter-in-law Judith. Proud grandmother of Brent (Tymara), Jody (Mike) and Amy (Landon). Proud great-grandmother of Raidon, Wesley, Darren, Seth and Natalie. She will be laid to rest at a private ceremony. Arrangements entrusted to the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society in her name would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved