SCHELL, Shirley Irene, in her 74th year entered peacefully into rest at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Predeceased by her husband David Ernest Schell, survived by her sons Warren and William and her daughter-in-law Judith. Proud grandmother of Brent (Tymara), Jody (Mike) and Amy (Landon). Proud great-grandmother of Raidon, Wesley, Darren, Seth and Natalie. She will be laid to rest at a private ceremony. Arrangements entrusted to the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
in her name would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com