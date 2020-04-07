Home

Shirley Kathaleen Wiltshire

Passed away peacefully at the Pinecrest Nursing Home, Bobcaygeon on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the age of 86. Shirley Naylor was the cherished wife of the late Austin Wiltshire for 65 years. Beloved mother of Gary (Jill), Paul and Jeffrey (Stacey). Cherished by her Grandchildren: Jamie (Jamie-Lee), Michelle (Matt), and Matthew and great-grandchildren: Sophie and Austin. Fondly Remembered by Shane and Justin Smith and their families. Interment of cremated remains will take place at Riverside Cemetery Lindsay. Memorial donations in memory of Shirley may be made to Bobcaygeon and Area COVID-19 Relief Fund. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Mackey Funeral Home.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 7, 2020
