Surrounded by family, Shirley passed away peacefully at Extendicare Lakefield. Predeceased by her husband Eric Kimball, her parents Yula (Forsythe) and Ernest Conners and her brother Ralph Conners. Beloved mother of Lee (Stan) Stewart and Barbara Kimball. Big sister of Karen Steadman of British Columbia. Loving Grandmother of Stephanie Miller and Jordan Toole, Stacy and Nuno Pacheco, Ryan and Nicole Quigley, and Sarah and Kivor Allen. Cherished Great Grandma of Megan and Nicole Miller, Mackenzie and Avery Pacheco, Cayden and Aubrey Quigley, Finn and Mae Allen. Shirley will be deeply missed by her cousins Lynda and Bill Edmondson, Marg Robbins and the late Raymond Conners, her many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. A very special thank you to Terrie-Lee Hamilton who officiated Shirley’s Celebration of Life.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 20, 2020