Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Kimball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Kimball


1928 - 07
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Kimball Obituary
Surrounded by family, Shirley passed away peacefully at Extendicare Lakefield. Predeceased by her husband Eric Kimball, her parents Yula (Forsythe) and Ernest Conners and her brother Ralph Conners. Beloved mother of Lee (Stan) Stewart and Barbara Kimball. Big sister of Karen Steadman of British Columbia. Loving Grandmother of Stephanie Miller and Jordan Toole, Stacy and Nuno Pacheco, Ryan and Nicole Quigley, and Sarah and Kivor Allen. Cherished Great Grandma of Megan and Nicole Miller, Mackenzie and Avery Pacheco, Cayden and Aubrey Quigley, Finn and Mae Allen. Shirley will be deeply missed by her cousins Lynda and Bill Edmondson, Marg Robbins and the late Raymond Conners, her many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. A very special thank you to Terrie-Lee Hamilton who officiated Shirley’s Celebration of Life.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -