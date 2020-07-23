Peacefully in her sleep while at home in Campbellford Ontario, on July 12, 2020 in her 92nd year. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband Paul Smith and her children James Burrett, Jane McLean (Sam), Lynn Burrett (Scott), Nancy Suarez and grandchildren Erin, Ben, Andres, Josiah, Dylan, Jessica and great-grandchildren Riley and Sawyer. Survived by her brother Jim Sloan. Predeceased by her first husband Robert Burrett, parents Everett and Jean Sloan, sister Marion Knox, brother Delmer Sloan, son-in-law Jose Suarez. Always smiling and saying, "Life is what you make it". In light of the current situation, a private family service will be held at Emily Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Campbellford Memorial Hospital Foundation, or a charity of your choice
.