Shirley TEMPLETON
Passed away with family by her side, at Ross Memorial Hospital, on Sunday October 11, 2020. Shirley Templeton (nee Volaine) of Bobcaygeon, at the age of 61. Beloved partner of Reg Wease. Loving mother of James Templeton, Jason Templeton, Sarah Templeton, Michelle Templeton and Shiann Wease. Grandma will be missed by Sebastian, Faith, Angel, Briahna, Chase and Dalton. Shirley is survived by her siblings Dora, Connie, John and Ted. Predeceased by granddaughter Aliyah. Cremation has taken place, arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES MONK CHAPEL, 6 HELEN STREET, BOBCAYGEON. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Lung Association, by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222. The family wishes to thank the ICU staff at Ross Memorial Hospital for their dedication to Shirley, in particular nurse Kelly.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 17, 2020.
