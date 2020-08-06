1/1
Srdjan BULATOVIC
Passed peacefully away at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, surrounded by his family on July 27, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Beloved husband of Yolanta for 54 years. Loving and devoted father of Marko (Chunyan) and Peter (Rachel). Cherished and proud grandfather of Maylea, Carmella, Maxwell and Lewis. He is survived by 2 sisters and 1 brother. Predeceased by his parents, 2 sisters and 1 brother. Srdjan earned a degree in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Belgrade. He began his career at a copper mining operation in Bor, Serbia. After emigrating to Canada in 1973, Srdjan achieved the designation of Professional Engineer in 1975. He worked for a series of companies: Noranda, Falconbridge and Lakefield Research. Later he founded his own engineering consulting company; SBM Mineral Processing Services Limited. An expert in the field of mineral processing, Srdjan developed 24 patents, published 50 papers, authored three text books and worked extensively internationally. He developed a process to reduce acid rain in the Sudbury area for INCO. A private family service will be held at a later time. Srdjan loved camping and fishing. If so desired, donations may be made to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
7057454683
