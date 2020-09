The family of the late Srdjan Bulatovic wishes to express their deep appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff of PRHC Palliative care for their caring compassion. The family also wish to thank the friends that supported them, donated in Srdjan's memory; and those that attended his service. As well, they would like to thank Fr. Stan for conducting the service. With sincere gratitude: Yolanta, Marko, Peter and families.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store