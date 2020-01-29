|
Stacie started her life journey on March 28th, 1977 at the Ross Memorial Hospital. Her parents, Percy and Betty and big brother, Jeff, were tickled pink with her arrival. During her formative years, her playmates were mostly Jeff, and her older, male cousins, which made her into the strong-willed, determined woman that we knew and loved. Stacie went to school at Mariposa Elementary, LCVI and Sir Sandford Fleming College, graduating as an RPN shortly before her Dad passed away. Stacie's love of sports lead her to meet Brad on the baseball field in the summer of 1998 and they were married on June 22nd, 2002. They were overjoyed to welcome Hayden Percy into the family in January of 2006 and Hudson Ronald in April of 2009. Stacie was the proudest, fiercest and most supportive wife, school/hockey/lacrosse mom, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She started working at the Ross Memorial Hospital in 1999 and eventually joined the team at the Emergency Department Stacie absolutely loved her job and the friends she made there. Stacie was diagnosed with Crohns disease in December of 2018 and then with small bowel cancer in January of 2019. She completed her chemo in July of 2019, without complaint, only to find out that it hadn't done the trick and she would have to start stronger chemo in September. A family trip to Alaska had been planned since Christmas, 2017 and, in true Stacie form, she was determined that the trip go ahead. During those two weeks, never-to-be-forgotten memories were made with Stacie. Stacie's stronger, second round of chemo started shortly thereafter but the effects proved to be too much for her. Stacie completed her life journey on the morning of November 3rd, 2019, right were she started, at the Ross Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family and her loving work family. Mourning her loss are her husband, Brad, and sons, Hayden and Hudson; her mom and step-dad, Betty and Phil Archer; her brother and family, Jeff, Carrie, Broeke, Chase, Reese and Colton; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ron and Evelyn Vokins; her brother-in-law and family, Ron, Kim, Trent, Ben and Peyton Vokins; and, her sister-in-law and family, Mike, Jennifer, Madison and Tanner Hubble. Thank you, Mackey Funeral Home and especially Alley, for all your help through this difficult time and also to Rev. Denise Boyd for leading Stacie's funeral service which was held at the Little Britain Community Centre on November 6th. Heart-felt eulogies were given by Auntie Dee (Darlene Hallett), and friends Robin DeShane, Lisa Roddy and Melissa Perrin. Stacie was laid to rest at the Little Britain Christian Cemetery beside her dad, Percy, whom she absolutely adored. We were blessed with Stacie's love during her 42 years and we continue to be blessed with memories and the support of family and friends. Thank you.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 29, 2020