Stanley ALLAN

Passed away peacefully at Soldier's Memorial Hospital, Orillia on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the age of 73. Loving father of Ryan (Lois), and Lindsay. Proud Grampa of Ryder and Hazel. Stan is survived by his sister Marilyn. He also leaves behind his beloved, blind, black cat Smokey. Visitation was held at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay on Wednesday, October 21st from 10:00a.m. until time of service in the chapel at 12:00p.m. Interment followed at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Scarborough. If desired memorial donations to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Condolences and donations may be made online at www.mackeys.ca
.