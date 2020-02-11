|
Left us suddenly on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 90. Stanley enjoyed 70 exciting and happy years of marriage to his beloved wife Marion. Stanley attended Toronto Normal School and earned three degrees from University of Toronto. He began his teaching career in Toronto and dedicated most of his years to serving as a respected school principal for Peel Board. Stanley retired at age 55 and moved to Minden with Marion to run a bed and breakfast. Stan and Marion spend their final years in Lindsay and enjoyed a life of travel, bicycling, community events and time with family. Stanley was predeceased by father Leonard, mother Mary, sister Edna and brother Gordon. Stanley is sadly missed by Marion and his children Douglas (Kate), Lynda (Lou), Kenneth (Heather) and lovingly remembered by his five grandchildren Amanda (Brent), Angela, Chantell, Cody (Page), Livio and four great-grandchildren Adia, Adelyn, Harrison and Keith.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 11, 2020