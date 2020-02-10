|
|
Entered into eternal life peacefully at Extendicare, Lindsay with family by her side on February 8, 2020 in her 99th year. Stella was the beloved wife of the late Cecil O'Neill (2004). Loving mother of Ron (Judi), Eileen Holden (Allan) Alan-predeceased (Dorina), Barry (Judy), Leo-predeceased (Carol), Ken (Linda-predeceased), Helen, Janet Lynch (Peter), Marilyn Van Gerven (Mike) as well as predeceased infant children, Ron, Pauline and Michael. Stella was greatly loved by her parents Michael and Estelle Harrington, sisters, Mary Ellen, Nora (Murray) and brother Frank (Irene) all predeceased. Stella was grandmother to many well-loved grandchildren and great-grandmother to numerous wonderful great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed for her mischievous sense of humour and boundless love. Stella was the beloved aunt of many O'Neill and Harrington nieces and nephews and she was a close sister-in-law to her husband's brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends were invited to call at the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill St., Lindsay (705-324-3205) on February 10, 2020 from 2-4 AND 7-9 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Luke's Church, 340 St. Luke's Rd., Downeyville on Tuesday, February 11 AT 11:00 A.M. Interment followed at St. Luke's Cemetery, Downeyville. Parish prayers were offered at the funeral home on Monday afternoon at 2:00 P.M. Memorial donations to the St. Luke's Church- Renovation Fund would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 10, 2020