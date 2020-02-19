|
The families of Stella O'Neill wish to express our heartfelt thanks for the many expressions of sympathy during the recent loss of a beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. To all our friends, neighbours and family, we greatly appreciate the thoughtfulness of flowers, cards, food, visits, phone calls and support. For all the donations, prayers, Masses and enrolments, our grateful thanks. A special thank you to Dr. Hainer and the wonderful staff of Extendicare, Lindsay for their loving care of Mom during the last two years and for their support at her passing. Our deep appreciation to Stoddart Funeral Home and in particular, Shain Fletcher for their very capable and caring assistance. Thank you to the pallbearers, the Downeyville Funeral Committee for a delicious luncheon and to all those who provided the beautiful music for Mom's funeral. To Fr. Mike Heffernan and Fr. Tom Lynch, our sincere thanks for the beautiful Mass, visits to the hospital, phone calls and prayerful support. The O'Neill family.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 19, 2020