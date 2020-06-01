Stella "Arlene" RYAN
Passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at PRHC in her 80th year. Beloved wife of the late Donald (2016). Loving mom of Angela (Chris) and Tanya (Jeff). Proud nana of Tyler (Caroline), Trevor, Natalie (Cole) and Nicholas (Kristen). Great-nana of Dominic, Roman and Berkley. Arlene will also be sadly missed by her extended family and friends especially her kitty Mow. A private family cremation has been entrusted to the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME and a future memorial will be announced. Interment of cremated remains will take place at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. Donations in memory of Arlene may be given to PRHC Palliative Care Unit or Peterborough Humane Society.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 1, 2020.
