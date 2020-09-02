Born March 7, 1996 in Port Hope, has returned to the Arms of His Heavenly Father on August 25, 2020 in Lindsay. He will be forever treasured and cherished by his parents Chris and Margaret and brother Matt. Pre-deceased by his grandmother Marye, he is survived by grandparents Jim Boyd of Campbellford, Ontario and Arthur and Anne Darlison of Bundaberg, Australia. Stephen will also be remembered as the loving nephew or cousin of the families of Joanne, Randy, Rick, Lorri and Flora in Ontario and Peter, Judy, Nikki, Damian, Trish, Tony, Andrea, Justine and Katy in Australia. A Celebration of Life will be arranged at a later date.